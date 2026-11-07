On Friday, the cast and crew of Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace attended a trailer launch for the film in Mumbai. Salman Khan addressed the speculation and chatter surrounding the film, including why a song like Teri Sexy Beauty exists in a war film. Explaining the dichotomy, he also joked about releasing ‘1400 songs’ for the film so far. (Also Read: Salman Khan denies that Indian government pressured him to change Maatrubhumi script, says film has nothing against China)

Salman Khan on Teri Sexy Beauty in Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. (PTI)

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Salman acknowledged that many must be wondering how a song like Teri Sexy Beauty fits in a film such as Maatrubhumi. “I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} He also joked about how Maatrubhumi has been on a promotional run for a while now, adding, “I know you feel like we have released 1400 songs, but there’s a reason for it. I’m sure you all know it. We will clear it all up today. We could not show the situations in the film beforehand. When you watch the film, you’ll understand how they all fit in. We can’t reveal the situation behind them all now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also joked about how Maatrubhumi has been on a promotional run for a while now, adding, “I know you feel like we have released 1400 songs, but there’s a reason for it. I’m sure you all know it. We will clear it all up today. We could not show the situations in the film beforehand. When you watch the film, you’ll understand how they all fit in. We can’t reveal the situation behind them all now.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How does the song Teri Sexy Beauty fit into Maatrubhumi? Salman Khan said it plays when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. He added that the song visuals shown in promotions will make up only a small part of the film. Is Maatrubhumi against China, or was its script changed under government pressure? Salman Khan denied that the government pressured the filmmakers to change the script and said the film is not against China. He described it as a story about soldiers and what they and their families go through. When will Maatrubhumi release, and why was it delayed? Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. Salman Khan said the team wanted to ensure the visual effects were up to the mark, and an actor’s injury also affected the schedule.

Salman also humorously added that the makers did not want to give the audience a chance to take breaks through the film, saying, “Usually, when you see music channels playing the whole song, and then you watch the movie, you feel like you’ve already seen it. You want to take a bathroom or cigarette break then. We don’t want to give you that chance; control and sit through the film.”

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About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan and Vipin Bhardwaj. The film underwent an overhaul and was previously titled Battle of Galwan. It was touted to show the skirmishes between India and China.

At the launch, Salman also addressed the notion that they were pressured by the Indian government to change the film’s script. He flat-out denied it. The actor also claimed that Maatrubhumi wasn’t a film against China but a war story depicting the effects of war on soldiers and their families.