Chitrangada Singh hails Salman Khan for his professionalism, calls him easy to work with: ‘Film bohot dil se banai hain’

What Chitrangada said Talking about working with Salman, Chitrangada said, “Film bohot mehnat se banai hain, dil se banai hain (The film is made with a lot of hard work and heart). People talk about Salman that he is like this and he is like that and I also received a lot of tips on that topic. That I have to ready when he is not time and the the schedule might be stretched.”

She added, “In reality, nothing like that happened. I was prepared after so many people heard this rumour that is unprofessional… but there is no truth in them. He is so approachable and easy. He has that amazing quality where he looks out for the least seen person on set, might be the lightman, or the fourth AD. He will ask whether they had a break and had their food on time. How are they being treated. Things like that, and after years of working in the industry, to still have that concern, is amazing.”

All about Maatrubhumi The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.

Hindustan Times has learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.