Salman Khan postpones Mumbai event as Khamoshi co-star Nana Patekar's death leaves the film industry in mourning

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s scheduled Mumbai event on Thursday was postponed following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The two actors had shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), and the decision to postpone Salman’s event came as the film industry began mourning Patekar’s death.

Salman Khan postpones Mumbai event after Nana Patekar’s death at 75; Khamoshi co-star’s demise leaves Bollywood in shock.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salman was expected to attend an event hosted by GB Realty at Taj Lands End in Bandra on Thursday. The two actors worked together in Khamoshi, in which Nana played Joseph, the father of Manisha Koirala’s Annie, while Salman played Raj. Seema Biswas also featured in the film, which remains one of Sanjay's early and much-remembered works.

Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana died on Thursday, October 8, at his Goa residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. The doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes through CPR before he was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am. He was 75.

Deep Dive Why was Salman Khan’s Mumbai event postponed? Salman Khan’s scheduled event at Taj Lands End was postponed after Nana Patekar died. The actors had appeared together in Khamoshi: The Musical. Where was Nana Patekar’s funeral held? His last rites were held at his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune. His body was also kept there for fans to pay their last respects. What was Nana Patekar’s last public appearance? Patekar attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula, Goa, on October 4. He spoke about giving back to society and making an effort to do what needs to be done.

The actor’s death came just days after his last public appearance. On October 4, Patekar attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula, Goa.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tributes follow his death

{{^usCountry}} Nana's death has led to an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry. Rajpal Yadav, who worked with him on the upcoming film Vanvaas, shared an emotional tribute for his co-star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nana's death has led to an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry. Rajpal Yadav, who worked with him on the upcoming film Vanvaas, shared an emotional tribute for his co-star. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Other personalities, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar among others, also paid their respects. Cricket star Virat Kohli mourned the actor’s death, calling Patekar “a true legend.”

A career defined by powerful performances

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar began his career in theatre before making his film debut with Gaman in 1978. Over the years, he became known for playing complex and often intense characters, with his voice, dialogue delivery and screen presence becoming instantly recognisable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His breakthrough came with films such as Parinda (1989) and Prahaar (1991). He later appeared in Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Taxi No. 9211, among several others.

Nana also showed a very different side of himself with comedy. His performance as gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) became one of the most popular comic characters of his career. He returned to the role in Welcome Back in 2015. His other notable films included Raajneeti (2010) and the Marathi drama Natsamrat, which went on to become one of the most acclaimed performances of his later career.

Patekar won three National Film Awards during his career and was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the arts. He also explored filmmaking and music, including lending his voice to songs in films such as Yeshwant, Wajood and Aanch.