Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is hitting screens on December 4. Produced by and starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the film is based on skirmishes between India and China. At a summit in Hyderabad, Salman explained his reasoning for choosing the release date, stating that he’d rather clash with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 than with King or Love & War. Or his own film, Monster with Vamshi Paidipally, if he delayed the release.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for many years now. more less

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(Also Read: Salman Khan says ‘don't judge a book by its cover’ over criticism for Maatrubhumi trailer; shuts down ‘AI-VFX specialists’)

Salman Khan says ‘no way’ he’s clashing with Shah Rukh Khan

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At a summit hosted by ABP in Hyderabad, Salman talked about Maatrubhumi after promoting the film in the city. Explaining why he picked its release date, he added, “Shah Rukh is coming on December 24. I am not going to clash with Shah Rukh and his daughter, Suhana. No way. Now, these two films that are releasing, Avengers and Dune, I will clash with them anytime. But they’re coming out a week before. I don’t have a problem clashing with them at all. Now, if I leave my release date, Shah Rukh’s film comes out one week later. Never wanna clash.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also pondered how he could pick a date early next year, but why he didn’t want to do that. “Then, there’s January 26, it’s a good date. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming with Vicky, Ranbir and Alia. So, I didn’t want to clash with them either. Now, next week after that, again a good date, but then there’s another film coming out in March. And that’s Monster. And I don’t want to clash with myself,” added Salman as the audience burst out laughing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pondered how he could pick a date early next year, but why he didn’t want to do that. “Then, there’s January 26, it’s a good date. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is coming with Vicky, Ranbir and Alia. So, I didn’t want to clash with them either. Now, next week after that, again a good date, but then there’s another film coming out in March. And that’s Monster. And I don’t want to clash with myself,” added Salman as the audience burst out laughing. {{/usCountry}}

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Maatrubhumi will now clash with Laxman Utekar’s Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, and the actor had ‘three cheers’ for it. Avengers: Doomsday is releasing on December 17 and Dune 3 on December 18.

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About Maatrubhumi movie

Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. Chitrangada Singh, Anoop Bikram Shahi and Prashant Tamang also star in it. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan, but the title was changed, and it underwent a rehaul. At a promotional event, Salman admitted that Apoorva had a different story.

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Addressing criticism for the film’s promotional material in Hyderabad, Salman said, “Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?” He also added, “Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does.”