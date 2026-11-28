Bollywood star Salman Khan has often spoken about his affection for children, and a recent airport appearance offered another glimpse of his softer side. Despite tight security, which meant the paparazzi had to photograph him from a distance, the actor stopped to greet a young fan and planted a kiss on his forehead. The heartwarming gesture has since gone viral, with fans gushing over the adorable moment on social media.

Salman Khan kisses a young fan

Salman Khan's interaction with young fan steals hearts. more less

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On Friday evening, Salman was spotted at the airport alongside his Maatrubhumi co-star Chitrangada Singh, seemingly returning from promotions. The actor was accompanied by heavy security, and the paparazzi clicked his pictures from a distance. However, in a heartwarming moment, while Salman was posing for pictures, a young fan requested to meet him, and the actor called him over. The little boy ran towards the superstar, who couldn't help but smile at the sight of him.

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{{^usCountry}} As the boy approached, Salman bent down to greet him and planted a kiss on his forehead after the child puckered his lips to ask for one. The little boy looked delighted as he returned after meeting the actor. Salman then headed towards his car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the boy approached, Salman bent down to greet him and planted a kiss on his forehead after the child puckered his lips to ask for one. The little boy looked delighted as he returned after meeting the actor. Salman then headed towards his car. {{/usCountry}}

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The adorable interaction won over the internet. One fan wrote, "Alpha with a golden heart." Another commented, "Salman with kids is my favourite genre." A fan wrote, "He is so nice to kids always." Another commented, "He is such a pure soul, imagine if he had kids."

Recently, Salman graced the Koffee With Karan season 9 couch. During the episode, the actor admitted that he wanted to be a father and said, "I do want to have children at some point. That’s the most amazing thing, and I was very happy when you had children. So, you can never say you are lonely; you have two beautiful children."

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About Salman Khan's upcoming movie

Salman is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in key roles and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Salman plays an Army officer in the war drama, which also stars Jayson Thaam, Heera Sohal, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Abhilash Chaudhary and Yashpal Sharma, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.