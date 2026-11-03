Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff targeted, Amitabh Bachchan behind bulletproof glass: Film workers' body seeks PM Modi's intervention after attacks, threats

The sight of Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass outside his Juhu home has left the film industry worried. The actor has been stepping out every Sunday for decades to meet the people who gather outside Jalsa, but his November 1 appearance was unlike anything fans had seen before. At 84, Bachchan needed a layer of bulletproof glass between himself and the people who had come to see him. The incident has now become part of a larger security concern raised by the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent protection for Bollywood personalities.

What AICWA has told PM Modi

From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: AICWA flags gang threats, seeks PM Modi's intervention for Bollywood.

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In a letter dated November 3, 2026, AICWA president Suresh Shyam Lal Gupta has asked the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure the safety of actors, filmmakers and their families. The association has pointed to a series of shootings, attacks and extortion threats involving members of the film industry, arguing that the situation can no longer be taken lightly.

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The letter also recalled Bachchan's Sunday tradition, which draws fans from across India and even overseas. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was present beside him during the recent appearance. Expressing concern over what the actor had to do simply to meet his fans, the association wrote, “For more than four decades he has met his fans there every Sunday, and people from across India and abroad come just to see him. At the age of 84, he never imagined he would have to protect himself like this in his own city. His son Abhishek Bachchan, who rarely comes out, stood beside him to protect his father.”

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{{^usCountry}} The association said the image had sent a troubling message about the safety of people in the industry. It added, “People have heard of bulletproof cars. Never before had they seen a superstar step out of his home behind bulletproof glass just to meet the people who love him. This image will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema, and the whole industry was shaken by it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said the image had sent a troubling message about the safety of people in the industry. It added, “People have heard of bulletproof cars. Never before had they seen a superstar step out of his home behind bulletproof glass just to meet the people who love him. This image will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema, and the whole industry was shaken by it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai, Nov 02 (ANI): Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from inside a transparent, protective, bulletproof shell outside his residence 'Jalsa', in Mumbai on Sunday. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also present. (ANI Video Grab)

A string of attacks has left Bollywood concerned

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The AICWA has cited several incidents to explain why it believes security around the film industry needs to be strengthened. These include the murder of Baba Siddique in Bandra, the firing outside Salman Khan's residence, the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home and the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence.

The letter also mentions repeated firing incidents targeting comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada and the recent shooting involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu. The association is particularly concerned about the latter incident, which it says took place in a crowded part of Mumbai, with several people present.

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Pointing to the seriousness of the attack, the letter stated, “Tiger Shroff was fired upon in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most prominent VIP areas, in the presence of a large crowd. Two persons were hit by bullets... Tiger Shroff has no known controversy and no known enmity with anyone. He was targeted in broad daylight for one reason: to spread terror.”

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AICWA links attacks to extortion threats

The association believes there is a larger pattern behind these incidents, with extortion being a possible motive. According to the letter, gangsters are targeting Bollywood because of its visibility and global reach, using threats against well-known personalities to demand money and make themselves known. It also refers to reports that Tusshar Kapoor was targeted with an extortion demand of ₹5 crore.

Explaining its concerns, the AICWA wrote, “All these attacks appear to be aimed at extortion. Gangsters know that Bollywood is the softest target and that it is known all over the world. By attacking famous film personalities, they want to make a name for themselves and to extort money on a large scale.”

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The association has also raised questions about the broader law-and-order situation in Mumbai. It argues that attacks on celebrities have made the city's security a concern for everyone, not just those in the film industry. The letter stated, “Today, law and order has broken down in Mumbai. If a celebrity like Tiger Shroff is not safe in the heart of the city, an ordinary Mumbaikar cannot feel safe either. In 2026, the terror of the underworld, which was believed to have been brought under control, has returned to the streets of Mumbai. Words alone are not enough; Bollywood needs real and visible protection.”

It also pointed to the security arrangements that several actors have reportedly implemented in response to these threats. Salman has installed bulletproof glass at his residence, while Akshay Kumar and other film personalities have reportedly taken similar precautions. Bulletproof cars are also increasingly being used for protection. The association said, “When the biggest names of the industry have to turn their homes and vehicles into fortresses, it shows how deep the terror has gone.”

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What AICWA wants the government to do

The association has asked PM Modi to take up the matter personally and ensure that actors, filmmakers and their families receive immediate security. It has also called for central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to investigate the alleged gang networks, their handlers and financiers. The probe, it believes, should also cover possible links across states and beyond India's borders.

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The AICWA is concerned that the continuing threats could bring back a period Bollywood has long tried to move past. The association has warned that actors and filmmakers should not be pressured to reconsider Mumbai as their workplace due to security concerns. Stressing the need to prevent a return to the underworld's influence in the 1990s, the letter stated, "Mumbai must never be taken back to the underworld days of the 1990s, and Bollywood must never be made to work in the shadow of fear."

The letter ends with a question that reflects the association's growing anxiety over the attacks. With no clear end to the threats in sight, it asks, “The attacks have not stopped. Today it is Tiger Shroff. With deep concern we ask: who will be next?”