Comedian Samay Raina found himself embroiled in a controversy in 2025 over his show, India's Got Latent, and had to remove all its episodes from his YouTube channel. In 2026, he made his much-awaited comeback with Still Alive and later launched the second season of India's Got Latent. Now, the comedian has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross one million channel members.

One million members on YouTube

Samay Raina has touched a major milestone with his YouTube journey. more less

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In the latest post from Google India blog, the statement from YouTube team reads, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

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It added, “Samay's 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren't just watching from the sidelines anymore; they're choosing to show up for their favorite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways. In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators.”

Samay currently has 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

During the finale episode of India's Got Latent season 2, Samay said, "I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, 'It's unclear right now'. Then I used to write, 'Please say yes.' I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner."

All about the India's Got Latent controversy and comeback

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode. His comment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with several people criticising the panel for crossing the limits of humour in the name of comedy. The incident also led to multiple police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode. His comment sparked widespread outrage on social media, with several people criticising the panel for crossing the limits of humour in the name of comedy. The incident also led to multiple police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show. {{/usCountry}}

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The backlash intensified after the clip went viral, prompting Ranveer to issue a public apology. Samay also apologised and announced that he had removed all the episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

In 2026, Samay released his comedy special Still Alive, revealing what happened to him when the controversy erupted. During the special, he also announced the show's second season, sparking excitement among fans. The new season was released on both YouTube and Netflix. It began with Alia Bhatt as a guest, followed by appearances from Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Aujla and others as panelists.