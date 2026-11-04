Sandeep Reddy Vanga says cinema is being made a scapegoat for criminal behaviour: ‘Your concern is not for the victims’

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at critics who have blamed A-rated films with bloodshed and gore for normalising violence in society. He slammed critics for using real-life tragedies as an excuse to target his and others' work, accusing them of being more interested in settling personal scores than addressing the larger issue.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams those targeting violent films

Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics for blaming his films for normalising violence.

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The recent chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh sparked an online conversation over how violent films such as Animal, Marco and Dhurandhar risk providing criminals with real-life templates to imitate and contributing to the normalisation of violence.

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On Wednesday, Sandeep took to X to respond to the criticism. He wrote, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "This is especially directed at those failed, frustrated, jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "This is especially directed at those failed, frustrated, jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference." {{/usCountry}}

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Before Sandeep's post, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had also come to the defence of films after several X users shared pictures and videos from recent releases such as Animal and KGF, pointing out how these films depict violence without consequences. Responding to the criticism, the filmmaker wrote, “Blaming films for rise in violence is like, blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings.”

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films

Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a major success and was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh in 2019, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Hindi remake also emerged as a commercial success, while sparking considerable debate over its portrayal of masculinity, relationships and violence.

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His next directorial, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, took his filmmaking style into darker and more violent territory. Centred on a complicated father-son relationship and a man's obsessive need for his father's approval, the film became a major box-office success, crossing ₹900 crore worldwide. However, it also attracted criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity, misogyny and graphic violence.

The filmmaker is now awaiting the release of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai in key roles. Its promotional material hints at a story centred on a disgraced cop. Originally slated for release in March 2027, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on October 29, 2027.