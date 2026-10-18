Spirit new release date out: Prabhas' film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 in 2027
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas and Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 2 will clash for Diwali 2027.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has a new release date. The filmmaker announced on Saturday that it will be released in theatres for Diwali 2027, having moved from its December 2026 release date. This means that Spirit will clash with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 2, which is scheduled to be released at the same time.
Spirit new release date out
Sandeep teased fans on Sunday that he would reveal a new look of Prabhas from Spirit while announcing its release date, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar.” He added a few minutes later that Spirit will now be released on October 29, 2027 for Diwali, writing, “Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE.”
Clash with Ramayana Part 2
Incidentally, Diwali 2027 is when Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled for release. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is releasing in theatres on November 5, in time for Diwali. The film will see Sandeep’s Animal star, Ranbir, as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The second instalment has been long-announced to hit screens for Diwali 2027, though a concrete release date has yet to be announced. Given the massive hype surrounding both films, it remains to be seen how the clash will pan out.
About Spirit
Spirit is Vanga’s first film since his 2023 film Animal with Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. It is his highest-grossing film yet, having grossed over ₹900 crore worldwide. Vanga announced a film with Prabhas in 2021, and it went on floors in November 2025. Spirit was initially scheduled for release in March 2027. Now, the film has been postponed again to October next year, and it remains to be seen if it hits screens on time.
Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Aishwarya Desai in key roles, alongside Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. It was also supposed to star Prakash Raj, but he’s no longer attached. The promotional material hints at it being the story of a disgraced cop. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga are producing Spirit under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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