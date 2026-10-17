New Ramayana Rise of a Legend footage shows Sai Pallavi's Sita in warrior mode; makers say 10,000 people working on film worldwide
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The makers released new behind-the-scenes footage.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be released in theatres this Diwali. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Ram, Sita, and Yash is being promoted with new glimpses and behind-the-scenes footage. A new promo featuring producer Namit Malhotra talking about the film’s shoot with Ranbir and Nitesh offers a clearer glimpse of what to expect. In it, Namit also reveals that over 10,000 technicians from around the world are working on the film.
Sai Pallavi battles demons in new Ramayana footage
The glimpse of Ramayana shows Ranbir as Ram, standing on a mountain as the sun rises. The promo also shows Yash’s Ravana performing the tandav before a large statue of Shiva. Jatayu is seen in full form, and the video also shows Sai’s Sita battling demons in a warrior-like avatar. It also briefly shows Kunal Kapoor as Indra, wielding his thunderbolt Vajra. The rest of the footage shows Ram and Ravana removing all the obstacles on their way, but for different reasons. “A LIFE SIZED EPIC. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the big screen,” wrote the filmmakers, sharing it.
Behind the scenes of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend
The new promotional video of Ramayana begins with Ranbir saying, “Ramayana. Let’s see it in the best way possible. Namit describes it, saying, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.” Nitesh chimes in, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”
“When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” says Namit, as Ranbir adds, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry.” The producer then pointed out, “Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide.”
Ramayana has music composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Touted to be made on a budget of ₹4000 crore, the film’s first part will hit screens on November 5. The second part will be released for Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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