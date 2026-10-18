Ranbir Kapoor makes fans nostalgic as he sings Kabira at Durga puja pandal during Navaratri, Harshdeep Kaur joins him for performance
On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. He caught up with Ayan Mukerji while there.
On Saturday evening, Ranbir Kapoor visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai during Navaratri. He caught up with his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji while there and greeted the paparazzi, even posing for pictures with them. But a moment that caught everyone’s attention was when Ranbir took to the stage with Harshdeep Kaur to sing Kabira from his 2013 hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, incidentally directed by Ayan.
(Also Read: New Ramayana Rise of a Legend footage shows Sai Pallavi's Sita in warrior mode; makers say 10,000 people working on film worldwide)
Ranbir Kapoor sings Kabira at Durga puja pandal
Videos of Ranbir visiting the puja pandal set up by the Mukerji-Samarth family for nearly eight decades now show him dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas. The actor could be seen seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga before he folded his hands and posed for a few pictures. He was also seen greeting Ayan and a few other guests at the puja.
Other videos show Ranbir standing on stage with a microphone in hand as Harshdeep sings Kabira. He sings along and even turns the mike towards the audience so they can join them. After he joins her in singing the song, Harshdeep asks the people present there to clap for Ranbir and his performance. Ranbir held back and let the singer handle some of the difficult portions of the song.
Fans got nostalgic after seeing Ranbir’s performance. “Omg he is looking so so so handsome here,” read one fan comment. Others commented with GIFs from YJHD. “Omg the way nostalgia hit me rn,” commented one excited fan, while another wrote, “What a cute moment,” with heart eyes emojis. Numerous fans also commented with heart and heart eye emojis in response to the videos.
Ranbir Kapoor’s recent and upcoming work
It has been a while since Ranbir was seen on-screen; his last films were the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the action-drama Animal in 2023. The actor who received critical acclaim for his performance as the violent Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s polarising film will soon star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
The film, which will see him play Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, will be released in theatres on November 5 for Diwali. The second part will be released for Diwali 2027. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up for release. His first look from the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, was recently released. It will be released in theatres in January 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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