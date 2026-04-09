Ranveer Singh sings Dooba Dooba with Mohit Chauhan at Anant Ambani's birthday; Harshdeep Kaur in awe of Dhurandhar star

Harshdeep’s husband, Mankeet, posted a video on Instagram of Ranveer singing Silk Route’s famous song Dooba Dooba with him and Mohit . The text on the video reads: “The Dhurandhars who love to SingH.” The video shows the actor singing along with enthusiasm with them both.

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh is in Jamnagar to celebrate Anant Ambani’s birthday on April 10. Pictures and videos of him there show him going down memory lane with Mohit Chauhan and Mankeet Singh, leaving Harshdeep Kaur in awe of his ‘aura’. The singers all posted videos with Ranveer, lauding him for his heart. (Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date revealed as Trimurti Films sent to mediation by Delhi HC over Tirchhi Topiwale song )

Mankeet posted the video writing, “What a Guy!! @ranveersingh You are so full of life.. and so full of love!! You give the best Jhaphis and the warmest smiles!! This moment that you created out of sheer love for music will always be memorable. @mohitchauhanofficial Sir Your songs bring back so many memories and this one did exactly the same last night!” Mohit re-posted the video on his Instagram Stories with a heart.

Harshdeep also posted a picture of her hugging Ranveer, writing, “Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug..makes you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you @ranveersingh. More power to you.” She added, “With the man with the warmest smile and purest heart! @ranveersingh.” The singer also re-shared her husband’s video on her Instagram stories, writing, “@ranveersingh you are LOVE. Always be like this!! My Singh with Ranveer Singh singing our fav song by Mohit Chauhan!!”

Ranveer was spotted heading to Jamnagar on Wednesday evening, as was Shah Rukh Khan, for Anant’s birthday.

The success of Dhurandhar films Ranveer, who was last seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the 2024 film Singham Again, tasted success with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The first film, which was released in December last year, grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which hit screens on March 19, has crossed the ₹1600 crore mark. The films also star Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and others.

Ranveer has yet to announce his upcoming films, though it will be Pralay, with Jai Mehta and Hansal Mehta producing. He had a film titled Rakshas with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma lined up, which was shelved.