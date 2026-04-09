Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date revealed as Trimurti Films sent to mediation by Delhi HC over Tirchhi Topiwale song

On Thursday, the Delhi HC referred a copyright dispute between Trimurti Films and B62 Studios over the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) from Dhurandhar 2 to mediation. Bar and Bench also confirmed the news. The judge observed that the legal feud appeared to be a financial matter and asked the parties to resolve issues of royalty and compensation through mediation. A senior mediator will also be appointed for the same.

Trimurti Films had sued Aditya Dhar ’s B62 Studios over the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, being a remix of the song Oye Oye Tirchhi Topiwale from the 1989 film Tridev. The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred both parties in the copyright dispute to mediation as they explore a settlement. The OTT release date for Dhurandhar 2 was also talked about in court.

Trimurti Films had sued Aditya’s production house, alleging that Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) uses unauthorised music from Tirchhi Topiwale. The rights to the song composed by Kalyan Ji-Anand Ji, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, are with them. They alleged that the producers of Dhurandhar 2 used the song, or a version of it, without obtaining the necessary permission.

Trimurti Films argued that this amounts to copyright infringement, and their claim extends to commercial use of the song through theatrical release, streaming on digital platforms and promotional material. Their advocate argued that the Dhurandhar 2 song’s availability on digital platforms was also unauthorised.

Super Cassettes, which holds the audio rights to the Dhurandhar 2 songs, opposed this. Their advocate argued that Trimurti Films had suppressed prior instances where songs from Tridev were used in films. The advocate for B62 Films told the court that the film, which has been released in theatres, is unlikely to be released on OTT till mid-May. The first part of Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix, and the sequel will stream on JioHotstar.

About Dhurandhar The Dhurandhar films are written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, through B62 Studios and Jio Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and others.

Shashwat Sachdev has composed both the films’ music and received praise for remixing nostalgic songs well. Dhurandhar was released in December last year and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 has made over ₹1600 crore since its March 19 release.