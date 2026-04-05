Ranveer Singh's next after Dhurandhar is Pralay: Know all about the zombie movie from producer Hansal Mehta

It will be next to impossible to match the stupendous success of Dhurandhar movies, but Ranveer Singh seems primed and ready for magic once again. His next movie will be Pralay, which is set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world. Ranveer Singh will be seen next in zombie apocalypse movie Pralay.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, producer Hansal Mehta revealed a ton of new information about the movie. Here's everything to know about Pralay:

Who is making Pralay? Pralay will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his dad, Hansal. This will be made under Hansal's banner, True Story Films. Even Ranveer's production house, Ma Kasam Films, is co-producing it. As per the THR India report, the film is being produced on a budget of ₹300 crore.

What is the story of Pralay? The script is by Jai and Vishal Kapoor about a world ravaged by zombies. And as per Hansal, ‘not an adaptation’ of Jose Saramago's 1995 novel, Blindness. Blindness by José Saramago follows a city struck by a sudden epidemic of blindness. Society collapses into chaos and cruelty, exposing human fragility, morality, and power.

“It's not an adaptation. Jay and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Further, I think a book like Blindness is not easily adapted to film. I had seen the 2008 film adaptation (starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo), and it wasn't great. Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie... I feel they are best experienced on paper. Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema," Hansal said about the story.