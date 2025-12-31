Mohit Chauhan raises his voice for strays through music with new song Meri Aawaaz. Watch

As public debates around stray dogs, their relocation, and humane treatment intensify across the country, singer Mohit Chauhan has offered a quiet yet powerful response through music. His new song, Meri Aawaaz, emerges as a heartfelt appeal for compassion, seeking to represent animals who are often discussed in civic conversations but rarely given a voice of their own. Mohit Chauhan released Meri Aawaaz as a heartfelt plea for compassion towards stray animals amid growing public debates on their treatment.

Mohit Chauhan produces song promoting compassion for dogs

Unlike a planned campaign or project, Meri Aawaaz emerged from a place of emotional unease. According to a report by News 18, Mohit says the song was born out of years spent living close to nature and animals, coupled with a growing sadness at how strays are increasingly viewed as inconveniences rather than living beings. “The idea came from a sense of pain, empathy, and responsibility,” he shared. “For years, I shared my life with animals and nature. When I realised we no longer see them as living beings or souls, but as problems to be solved, it deeply disturbed me.”

The tipping point, he explains, came amid recent public debates surrounding the relocation of stray dogs. The tone of these discussions, Mohit felt, lacked compassion and completely erased the animals’ presence from the narrative. “When the issue of relocation came up, all those emotions found their way into this song. I felt I could become the voice of the voiceless. In all the discussions about relocating them or treating them in inhumane ways, their voice was missing. That’s when I decided to express it through music,” he added.

Written by Prarthana Gehlot, the lyrics of Meri Aawaaz are designed to provoke thought rather than place blame. Mohit describes the song as a reminder of values deeply rooted in Indian culture. He added that compassion, kindness, and respect for life have always been deeply rooted in Indian traditions. While he is unsure whether the song will influence policy decisions, he believes its purpose will be fulfilled if it encourages even a few people to pause, reflect, and respond with empathy.

Mohit's career

Mohit Chauhan has built a celebrated career as one of India’s most distinctive playback singers, known for his earthy tone and emotionally rich delivery. He rose to nationwide prominence with Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met and went on to define a generation of film music with songs like Masakali, Pee Loon, Kun Faya Kun, Phir Se Ud Chala, and Nadaan Parindey.

Equally at ease in romantic ballads, spiritual compositions, and folk-inspired tracks, Mohit has consistently brought sincerity and depth to his music across Hindi and regional cinema. His most recent song Chikiri Chikri from the upcoming film Peddi, which is composed by A R Rahman stars Ram Charan in his signature style. The track has generated buzz ahead of Peddi’s release on March 27 in 2026.