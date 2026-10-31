Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late friend Sanjay Gupta, vows to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2

Actor Sanjay Dutt has paid tribute to his late friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died on Friday at the age of 59 after an accidental fall at his home. Sanjay took to Instagram to share old photographs with the filmmaker and remember their years of friendship.

'Will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother'

Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

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In his Instagram post, Sanjay wrote about the bond he shared with Sanjay Gupta. He said, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change."

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The actor also revealed that he had recently been discussing a sequel to their iconic film Kaante with Gupta. The actor said he would fulfil the filmmaker's dream of making the sequel in his memory. He wrote, "I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼."

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Deep Dive Will Sanjay Dutt make Kaante 2 after Sanjay Gupta's death? Sanjay Dutt said he would fulfil Gupta’s dream of making Kaante 2 in his memory. He did not share a release date or further details about the sequel. What was the connection between Kaante and Reservoir Dogs? Sanjay Gupta’s 2002 film Kaante was based on Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino said he thought Kaante was “fabulous” and praised its exploration of the characters’ backgrounds. Which films did Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta make together? Their collaborations included Aatish: Feel the Fire, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Plan, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Dus Kahaniyaan.

Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt's friendship

{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Gupta shared a close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. The two first bonded on the sets of Raj Sippy's Thanedaar (1990), where the filmmaker worked as an assistant director and the actor played the lead role. Sanjay Dutt later starred in Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut, Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Gupta shared a close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. The two first bonded on the sets of Raj Sippy's Thanedaar (1990), where the filmmaker worked as an assistant director and the actor played the lead role. Sanjay Dutt later starred in Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut, Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994). {{/usCountry}}

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The two went on to collaborate on several films, including Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Plan, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Their professional partnership also included Dus Kahaniyaan.

However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2007 during the making of Shootout at Lokhandwala, following disagreements. In an old interaction with The Times of India in 2013, Sanjay Gupta admitted that the two had not spoken for three years. They eventually ended their dispute at Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday party in 2012.

Suniel Shetty pays tribute

Suniel, who worked with Sanjay in projects like Kaante and Mumbai Saga, remembered the filmmakers and wrote, "Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say.

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Suniel Shetty remembers Sanjay Gupta.

About Sanjay Gupta's death

Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his home in Versova on Saturday morning. He was 59. According to the police, he appears to have fallen inside his house late on Friday night, suffering a severe head injury. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.