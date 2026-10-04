Sanjay Dutt ‘doesn’t feel peace in India anymore’, says he won't ‘celebrate abroad’ if he becomes Prime Minister

Sanjay Dutt recently appeared on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The episode, released on Friday, saw Sanjay share his take on the country and its politics. However, he did so with his trademark humour, taking a cue from his character from Munna Bhai MBBS.

‘Can’t feel that peace in our country anymore’

Sanjay Dutt on Shekhar Suman's show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During a conversation on the show, Sanjay spoke about the state of the country and explained why he no longer feels the same sense of peace in India as he once did. He said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.”

Sanjay Dutt holds a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, and his family -- wife Maanayata Dutt and twins Shahraan and Iqra -- lives in Dubai. He commutes between Mumbai and Dubai for work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sanjay becomes the PM

{{^usCountry}} In another segment of the show, Sanjay was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes and say something to the people of the country. The actor then delivered a monologue in Munna Bhai-style. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another segment of the show, Sanjay was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes and say something to the people of the country. The actor then delivered a monologue in Munna Bhai-style. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sanjay pretended to be the country's Prime Minister, and even included a veiled joke at PM Narendra Modi's foreign trips. He said, “Bole toh itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar. Par aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega. Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This translates to, "This is such a huge country, there are so many people, and now the responsibility of all of them is on me. But you people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people? But you people don’t have to worry at all. I am not going abroad to celebrate this happiness. I will stay right here, among all of you. Otherwise, how will there be a connection between the PM and the people?"

Sanjay Dutt’s films

Sanjay was last seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, which hit cinemas in May. He also made a cameo appearance alongside Salman Khan in the international project 7 Dogs, which premiered in the Middle East before being released in India. He is now gearing up for Khalnayak Returns, an action thriller that serves as a sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.