This is what Sanjay Dutt told to a cop telling him ‘no cigarette’ in jail

Sanjay Dutt has always been vocal about his life experiences. The actor, who is known for his carefree and humble nature, recently opened up about his time in the jail with other inmates. Talking on Shekhar Suman’s show, Shekhar Tonite, the Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) actor mentioned about an incident when one of the police officials told him he would not be getting cigarettes in the jail. Sanjay Dutt

Explaining the incident, he said, “I am not someone who is egoistic about his stardom...we have sat on the ground on a set and have eaten food with workers so many times.

The actor shared that the authorities thought that stripping away these luxuries of life would eventually break him. However, Dutt mentioned that he was unbothered. “Nothing happened to me... They went in shock. Unki phat gayi. One of them came to me and said, ‘You won’t get any cigarette here. Now, what will you do?’ So my reply was, ‘Sir, yahan bidi toh milegi,’” the actor shared.