Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 59, was found dead in his house in Versova on Saturday morning. The police said he appears to have had a fall in the house late on Friday night, which resulted in severe injury to his head. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning and took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sanjay Gupta's cause of death

Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his Mumbai home on Saturday morning.

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The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police were informed in the morning about the death of Sanjay Gupta.

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"We visited the house; there are CCTV cameras in the house and separate bedrooms for each one of them. He stayed in a building at J P Road in Versova," said a police officer.

Deep Dive What caused filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s death? Police said Gupta appears to have lost his balance and fallen at home, hitting his head against a wall. He suffered severe head injuries and bleeding; a post-mortem was pending. When and how was Sanjay Gupta found at home? Police said CCTV showed Gupta fall at around 2 a.m. on Friday night. His wife and children found him on the floor the next morning and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Are police investigating Sanjay Gupta’s death? Versova police registered an accidental death report and are probing the sequence of events. Police said the CCTV footage showed him losing his balance, and the family told them they had no suspicion against anyone.

The police said the CCTV footage of the house shows that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall.

"His head hit the corner of the wall between the kitchen and the drawing room. He fell down; a dog was also seen nearby him. However, as his wife, son and daughter were asleep in their bedrooms, they didn't come to know about it," said the police officer from Versova police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The family, when they woke up in the morning, found him lying on the ground, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. He suffered head injuries and bleeding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family, when they woke up in the morning, found him lying on the ground, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. He suffered head injuries and bleeding. {{/usCountry}}

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The body has been sent to a Government hospital for post-mortem. The family has spoken to the police, and they have no suspicion against anyone. "Also, it is clearly seen on the cameras that he lost his balance and fell," said the police officer. A forensic team has also reached the spot, police informed.

About Sanjay Gupta's life and career

Sanjay Gupta, best known for crime thrillers like Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, and Zinda, in which John Abraham teamed up with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Gupta also produced successful films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala. The 2017 hit Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, was his most successful film at the box office. He is survived by his wife and two children.