Sanjay Gupta death: Ajay Devgn says the director had so much more cinema left in him, Anil Kapoor admits he is ‘deeply saddened and heartbroken’

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has died at the age of 59. His sudden death on Saturday morning has sent a shock waves through the film industry. Following his death, several actors and friends visited his home in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Many others took to social media to remember him and pay their tribute.

What Anil Kapoor wrote

Anil Kapoor shared a picture with Sanjay Gupta.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anil Kapoor paid an emotional tribute on X. He worked with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta in two films: Musafir (2004) and Shootout at Wadala (2013). He wrote, "Deeply saddened and heartbroken by Sanjay's passing. We shared a special bond, both personally and through the films we worked on together. There was always an understanding between us that I truly cherished. Sanjay had his own unique voice and vision as a filmmaker, and the memories of working with him will always remain close to my heart. Going to miss you, Sanjay. Rest in peace, my friend."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking….praying for strength and peace for his family." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking….praying for strength and peace for his family." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive How did filmmaker Sanjay Gupta die? Police said CCTV footage showed Gupta losing his balance and falling at his Versova home around 2 am, apparently hitting his head against a wall. The police registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances. What did Hrithik Roshan say about Sanjay Gupta after his death? Hrithik Roshan remembered Gupta as a friend and thanked him for giving him the best experience of his life while making Kaabil. He said he wished they had worked together on more films. Which Sanjay Gupta film was his highest-grossing movie? Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, was Sanjay Gupta’s highest-grossing film. It earned ₹208 crore worldwide, according to the article.

Vivek Oberoi also recalled memories of working with Sanjay and said, "I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process.

Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal. It is never easy to accept the loss of someone you have shared a journey, conversations and memories with. Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss.

Rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The police were informed in the morning about the death of Sanjay Gupta.

The police said the CCTV footage of the house shows that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall.

Sanjay Gupta's life and film career

Born in 1967 in Mumbai, Sanjay Gupta began his career at age 26 with the 1994 release, Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Atul Agnihotri.

Over the next few years, he developed expertise in making gangster films, culminating in the 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt,. Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Widely regarded as his best work and one of the best gangster films to come out of Bollywood, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. He followed this up with critically acclaimed and successful films such as Zinda, starring Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. One of his most high-profile films was the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which earned ₹208 crore worldwide, emerging as his highest-grosser.