Shah Rukh Khan and sons Aryan Khan, Abram Khan twin in identical clothes in a rare pic

Days after several pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and family from Gauri Khan's new coffee table book appeared online, a rare picture of the actor posing with his two sons is out now. Shah Rukh, his elder son Aryan Khan, 25, and his younger son Abram Khan, 9, are seen in identical black T-shirts and matching denims in the new picture. They are seen sporting casuals from the streetwear brand launched by Aryan Khan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan comes to Aryan Khan's rescue when latter loses hope in new ad that marks his directorial debut. Watch Shah Rukh Khan with sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.

Fans were happy to see the three Khans together in one frame. As the picture appeared on several fan pages, people thronged the comments section to share their happiness over the same. A fan commented, “Like father like son!!” Another wrote, “Your both sons are very smart. Masha Allah. Please keep them out of the evil eyes. I mean nazer na lagwa dena (hope evil eyes stay away from them)!” One more comment read, “So sweet.”

Day before, Shah Rukh unveiled his new commercial for a streetwear brand D'yavol X, which marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan. It shows Aryan striking down a few words like 'timeless' on a blackboard and getting frustrated. As he walks out after slashing the blackboard with a paintbrush dipped in red paint, Shah Rukh walks in and completes the slash mark made by him to make it into the symbol of the brand.

Aryan has no plans to try his luck in acting. He is instead all set to debut as a writer-director. He has already completed the script of his first project and will begin directing the web series this year.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Dunki. He was recently spotted in Sonmarg for the shoot of the Rajkumar Hirani film. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled to release in December this year.

His latest release Pathaan turned out to be the biggest commercial blockbuster of his career. He was seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the film that had John Abraham as the antagonist. He will next be seen in Jawan, lined up to release in June this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON