Actor Shah Rukh Khan delivered a powerful speech at the Global Peace Honours event held in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor called for choosing dialogue over violence and trust over fear to transform hatred into love, saying that peace was a "decision and a promise" that everyone must fulfil every day. He also paid tribute to the victims of terrorist attacks and saluted the security personnel who lost their lives while protecting the country.

Shah Rukh's note

Shah Rukh Khan at the Global Peace Honours event. (ANI PICTURE) (HT_PRINT) more less

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"One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love. I told him it was very simple. If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear, and live together in harmony, love will always triumph," the actor said.

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"Peace begins in a small place -- within us, in our own hearts. Peace is a decision, a responsibility and a promise that we must fulfil every single day. Never forget the power of the common man. We are all ordinary people, and we all have to come together. So, let us make a small promise today. We do not have to agree with everything. But we must try to understand every person's story. We may do many foolish things, but we should not cause trouble or distress to anyone. Our country, India, is an example of peace, harmony and goodwill," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among those who attended the event, organised by the Divyaj Foundation headed by his wife Amruta Fadnavis. SRK pays tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among those who attended the event, organised by the Divyaj Foundation headed by his wife Amruta Fadnavis. SRK pays tribute {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh also shared a special message for the country’s soldiers and security personnel, the actor recited a few lines about their courage and service to the nation. “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country,” Shah Rukh said.

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“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain,” he added.

Sachin Tendulkar and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey were present at the event. Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, which will hit theatres on December 24.