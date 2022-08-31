Shah Rukh Khan shares pic of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with AbRam, says ‘modaks were delicious’

Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. like millions of other Indians across the country. The actor shared a photo of a Lord Ganesha idol on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. Not just Shah Rukh, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and others also wished their fans as they celebrated the festival. Also Read: Kajol wears red saree for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022; Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt share wishes. See pics

Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh wrote, “Ganpati Ji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” The picture shows the Ganpati idol along with faint hints of Shah Rukh and his younger

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and wished his fans through a Ganesh Chaturthi special post featuring Ganesh idol made of Peepal leaves “Ganesh Chaturth kee haardik aur anek anek shubhakaamanaen (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi).” Alia Bhatt extended wishes to her fans on her Instagram Stories and wrote “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace.” Priyanka Chopra also wished her fans and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” on her Instagram Stories. Actor Akshay Kumar sent greetings to his fans as he posted a motion picture of Lord Ganesa and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi".

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana, among others. It is scheduled to release on January 25 next year. He also has director Atlee's film Jawan along with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and will release on September 9. He also has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON