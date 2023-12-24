Shah Rukh Khan dances to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan at Umang 2023; treats fans to Jawan line. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan delivered a great show at Umang 2023. Several videos of him performing on stage has surfaced on social media. From performing on this year's biggest hits like Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Jhoome Jo Pathaan songs. Also read: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff exude swag as they arrive atop moving police van at Umang 2023 Shah Rukh Khan attended Mumbai Police's Umang 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan performs at Umang

Shah Rukh took to the stage and aced his hook dance step from Pathaan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan track. He also danced to Jawan's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and left the crowd asking for more. He also recited some lines from Jawan.

He wore a white shirt, paired with black blazer and pants. In a video, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the venue with security. A huge crowd of fans was waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Reacting to his electrifying performance at the event, a fan wrote on social media, “Most beautiful, royal man in the world forever SRK.” “Beautiful, ” added another. One more said, “Ufff (fire emojis) after a long time.”

Other performances and act

Beside Shah Rukh, some more celebrities also packed a punch at the event. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made a stunning, daring entry at the show on top of a police car.

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actors balanced themselves on top of the moving cop van. They were surrounded by a sea of fans, including officers from the Mumbai police team. The actors greeted everyone and even shook hands.

Bollywood at Umang 2023

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Himesh Reshammiya, Arbaaz Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapur also marked stunning appearances at the event.

