Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Gauri, AbRam reacted after watching Dunki
In the last Ask SRK session before the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how his wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam reacted to his new movie.
Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his new movie, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. A day before the release, he held an Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) while on his way back from Dubai, where he promoted the release this week. Shah Rukh revealed how Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan reacted after watching Dunki. (Also Read: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire vs Dunki – Here's why the Telugu film may not screen at these theatre chains in the south)
How Gauri and AbRam reacted to Dunki
When an X user asked Shah Rukh how his wife and co-producer of the film, Gauri, responded to Dunki, he wrote, “She said it’s a film to be very proud of and loved the humour. #Dunki.” Another user asked if Shah Rukh's younger son, AbRam, watched the film. Shah Rukh replied, “Abram has seen it and he keeps singing ‘I want to go to Lavatory!!!’ #Dunki."
Shah Rukh's Pathaan director Sidharth Anand also took to his X handle and wrote, “Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir, this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre tomorrow! This is cinema!”
The actor responded to Sidharth's remark and wrote, “Yay my Fighter director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film… not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunki,” promoting Sidharth's upcoming action film Fighter in return. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.
On working with Rajkumar Hirani
When a user asked Shah Rukh how he handles disagreements on set, he responded, “Just do as you are told by the director. Especially if the director is Raju Hirani! No disagreement ever. #DunkiTomorrow.”
Dunki is Shah Rukh's maiden collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.