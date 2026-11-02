Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom has survived a newfound reclusive nature, the Dilip Kumar-Rajinikanth blueprint may ensure it sustains

Superstardom in Indian cinema is a curious thing. Retroactively, Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar have been called that, but Rajesh Khanna was the first Bollywood star for whom the term was used. And within five years of him being called that, the actor was struggling to land hits. In a decade, he was almost obsolete. Since then, sustaining superstardom has been key. Many Indian superstars have faltered in their 50s, unable to adapt to changing times and losing their grip on the masses.

King will be Shah Rukh Khan's first release since he turned 60 last year.

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Strangely enough, Shah Rukh Khan has had no such trouble. Despite facing a turbulent time at the box office, followed by a period of uncharacteristic reclusion, he remains the audience’s favourite. As he turns 61 today (November 2), the actor sits at a crucial juncture in his career. It is what he does next that will determine how this superstardom continues, and he has just the blueprint he needs.

Shah Rukh’s sustaining superstardom

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SRK’s fame was built on love. Amitabh Bachchan was respected, Rajinikanth inspired awe, and Chiranjeevi was aspirational. But Shah Rukh was loved, quite like Rajesh Khanna had been in his day. The love he got from audiences of all ages and social sections was unparalleled. Women, in particular, have been his strongest supporters since the 90s. That love was independent of what he did at the box office. It was for SRK, the man. They saw in him an ideal friend, an ideal lover, a devoted husband, a caring father, and a charming man all round. Hence, when the films began to falter and fail around 2016-17, Shah Rukh’s stardom did not dim.

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Deep Dive Why has Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom survived his media reclusion? The article attributes it to fans’ enduring affection for Shah Rukh Khan as a person, which has remained strong even when his films faltered. His loyal audience returned to theatres for Pathaan and Jawan after his five-year break. Why is Shah Rukh Khan's film King important for his career? King is described as a crucial test of how Shah Rukh Khan will sustain his stardom in his 60s. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. What can Shah Rukh Khan learn from Dilip Kumar and Rajinikanth as he gets older? Dilip Kumar shifted from romantic roles to action films, while Rajinikanth adapted by taking on roles closer to his age. The article suggests these career changes could offer Shah Rukh a blueprint for evolving while remaining the hero.

{{^usCountry}} Most other stars would have found it hard to get audiences to theatres had they returned from a five-year break with their last release being Zero. But Shah Rukh gave Pathaan and Jawan, two ₹1000-crore hits. And it was on the back of his fans' support. Many went to watch these films just for SRK. No agenda! That unwavering loyalty is hard to manufacture. In the five years since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest and release, Shah Rukh has become a media recluse. A man who loved interviews has given none to Indian media. In the age of podcasts and long-form interviews, he has none in India. His only exchanges with fans are now only on X (Twitter). And yet, this reclusion has not dented his stardom a bit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most other stars would have found it hard to get audiences to theatres had they returned from a five-year break with their last release being Zero. But Shah Rukh gave Pathaan and Jawan, two ₹1000-crore hits. And it was on the back of his fans' support. Many went to watch these films just for SRK. No agenda! That unwavering loyalty is hard to manufacture. In the five years since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest and release, Shah Rukh has become a media recluse. A man who loved interviews has given none to Indian media. In the age of podcasts and long-form interviews, he has none in India. His only exchanges with fans are now only on X (Twitter). And yet, this reclusion has not dented his stardom a bit. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh Khan's popularity remains undiminished over the last few years. (File/AFP)

Strangely enough, the love for SRK, the man, extends despite his occasional failings. Most of Shah Rukh’s supporters are liberal millennials. They see in him a left-to-centre progressive figure. And yet, his fans are not just willing to stand by him but also to excuse him for ‘transgressions’ they would not allow others to commit. It doesn’t matter whether SRK endorses a gutkha brand or does not post in support of student protests. All is forgiven for King Khan, it seems.

Can SRK's stardom last?

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Stardom can survive flops when it is built on love for the man, and not just the craft. But SRK, the brand, is built on cinema. And it is cinema that will determine if his legacy in work can continue to be a story of success. It has been three years since his annus mirabilis - 2023- which gave him Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki (the last with an asterisk). Now, he must again mount a comeback - with Siddharth Anand’s King. There are no other movies in the pipeline. King’s success, or failure, will determine how Shah Rukh navigates his stardom in his 60s. And he need not look far for inspiration.

With Karma, Dilip Kumar gave an industry hit at the age of 64.

He idolises Amitabh Bachchan, but if Shah Rukh has followed a blueprint for stardom, it’s one of Dilip Kumar. The Tragedy King began as a romantic hero in the 1940s, before establishing himself as a dramatic actor. Shah Rukh would do the same four decades later. He even did the same kind of films, playing lovable, tragic heroes. In his 50s, Dilip Kumar faced his first failure as films such as Bairaag and Sagina flopped. Dilip Kumar took a five-year hiatus and returned with a bang in Kranti, an action potboiler. Shah Rukh did the same with Pathaan and Jawan. In his 60s, Dilip Kumar, the once-lovable romantic star, turned action hero, starring in mega films that featured large ensemble casts. Both Vidhaata and Karma were blockbusters, while Mashaal and Saudagar were also big hits. For a while, in the mid-80s, Dilip Kumar, 65, was a bigger box-office draw than Bachchan at his peak. This is what Shah Rukh would aspire to do. But there is a chance of failure too.

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The silver fox era?

Rajinikanth is an example. After lording it over Tamil cinema in the 1990s and 2000s, Rajinikanth faced setbacks in his 60s. The back-to-back failures of Kochadaiiyaan and Lingaa led people to say that the superstar was ‘finished’. He roared back with Kabali and 2.0, before re-establishing himself as Tamil cinema’s top star in his 70s with hits such as Jailer, Coolie, and Jailer 2. Rajinikanth transformed the kind of roles he took on. He was now the vengeful grandfather, the retired jailer, the veteran cop. There was no romance with women in their 30s (or even 40s). He was still the hero, but close to his age.

At 75, Rajinikanth has given the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time - Jailer 2.

Two other superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Ashok Kumar, went the ‘character actor’ route in their 60s. Ashok Kumar made the switch in his 50s with supporting roles in Jewel Thief and later added to that with films such as Aashirwaad. For Amitabh Bachchan, the turn began with Major Saab and solidified with Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But Shah Rukh seems to be in no mood to play second fiddle to younger heroes. Even if he has to play a man with grey hair (as in King), he clearly wants to be the hero, not the ‘token old superstar’.

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SRK’s silver fox turn in King may just be the start of his ‘Rajni era’ or a false dawn. But it shows the actor is willing to change. Yet the film's promotional campaign begins with a very Besharam Rang-esque romantic song featuring Deepika Padukone. Maybe the Jailer turn is for a future film. But at least Shah Rukh has a blueprint to follow.