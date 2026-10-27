Mumbai, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of his much-anticipated theatrical release "King", but it drew a mixed response on social media with some praising the look while many drawing parallels with Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and calling it AI generated.

Shah Rukh's 'King' poster sparks online debate, netizens draw parallels with 'Dhurandhar 2'

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The action film, scheduled to release on December 24, reunites Shah Rukh with "Pathaan" director Siddharth Anand and marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana.

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Shah Rukh is returning to the big screen after a gap of three years. The superstar had three theatrical releases in 2023 "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki".

In the poster, the 60-year-old actor sports a rugged look, with grey hair, a beard and a distressed leather jacket and an unbuttoned shirt.

He is seen walking with a gun in one hand and a red rose held between his teeth, emerging out of what appears to be a burning aircraft.

Shah Rukh captioned the poster, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…" . The tagline harks back to the opening lyrics of the title track of his 1990 film "Badshaah".

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{{^usCountry}} Many shared the poster on social media, saying that they are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many shared the poster on social media, saying that they are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. {{/usCountry}}

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"The Poster is too Damn Powerfull to make sure #King Breaks the 100 Cr india Nett in its opening day Bring it on .....!!!! The King of Indian cinema is here ," wrote a fan.

"SHAH RUKH KHAN IS HERE IN & AS KING. Just the kind of intense start I was looking for, and it's here in full force. Ab poster aisa hai, toh agla glimpse toh kya hi solid hoga! The man is being seen in an avtar where he is loved the most ," wrote another.

However, a section of netizens compared the poster with that of Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", which was a global blockbuster with a mammoth box office score of over ₹1,800 crore.

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The official poster for "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" saw Singh's spy character Hamza Ali Mazari walking towards the camera in dark clothing against a backdrop of a burning building.

"Kuch to OG kar liye karo," said one user on X.

Another said the poster of "King" felt like "cheap AI-generated slop".

"You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk!," said the user.

"@iamsrk Copy karna bhi theek se nahi aata.. ChatGPT Plus ya koi achha paid tool use kar lete.. #King #Dhurandhar," read another post on X.

One user said, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy #Dhurandhar2 #King."

The comparisons didn't stop there.

Some users found similarities between the poster of "King" and Hong King action star Donnie Yen's 2021 movie "Raging Fire".

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"Ye bhi copy kar li...," read one comment, while another user wondered, "Kya yeh sahi hai? #KING."

"King" also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

Shah Rukh was last seen in his son Aryan Khan's debut OTT series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", in which the superstar had a cameo appearance.

Suhana made her acting debut with the 2023 film "The Archies", which was panned critically.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.