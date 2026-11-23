Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have surprised fans with a rather unexpected reunion. A video showing the two actors exchanging a warm hug has surfaced online, with their friendly interaction quickly catching the attention of Bollywood fans.

Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor share a warm hug

Shahid Kapoor's warm reunion with Saif Ali Khan goes viral. more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, shared on paparazzi pages, Shahid is seen wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt, matching loose trousers and sunglasses. He breaks into a smile as he talks to Saif at a doorway. Saif, dressed in a white shirt and light-wash jeans, walks up to him and gives him a hug. The two then step away and share a brief conversation. Before leaving, the two of them shared a hug.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's meeting has caught attention

{{^usCountry}} Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in a relationship with Shahid for several years before they went their separate ways. The two actors later shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film Rangoon. Shahid had praised Saif's professionalism while speaking about their experience of working together, saying at 11th Guild Awards, "He is very professional, nobody could have done the role like him". Saif, too, had spoken warmly about Shahid, describing him as "like a very nice guy" and adding that he had known him for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in a relationship with Shahid for several years before they went their separate ways. The two actors later shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 film Rangoon. Shahid had praised Saif's professionalism while speaking about their experience of working together, saying at 11th Guild Awards, "He is very professional, nobody could have done the role like him". Saif, too, had spoken warmly about Shahid, describing him as "like a very nice guy" and adding that he had known him for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput, and the couple have two children together. In a recent crossover of sorts, Mira also appeared on Kareena's show What Women Want. Shahid and Kareena, meanwhile, have crossed paths at several awards shows over the years, showing that they have maintained a cordial relationship since their breakup.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's next work

Both Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have a busy line-up of projects ahead. Shahid is returning as Sunny in the second season of Prime Video's crime thriller Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora. He has also signed a comedy-drama with director Amit Sharma. The film revolves around a married couple who unexpectedly swap souls and have to navigate each other's lives.

Saif, meanwhile, is working on Ritesh Batra's Long Years Ago, a family comedy-drama that also features Vidya Balan and French actor Mélanie Laurent. Set in 1991, the film will bring Saif and Vidya together on screen after 19 years. He is also set to star alongside Kiara Advani in a supernatural thriller that will mark writer-producer Kanika Dhillon's directorial debut.