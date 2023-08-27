Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal deserved to win National Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Shoojit Sircar's Sardhar Udham, that starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, scooped five awards at the recently announced 69th National Film Awards. In a new interview with Mid-day, Shoojit has now spoken on Vicky not winning the Best Actor honour and said that he 'undoubtedly deserved' it. The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. (Also read: National Film Awards 2023: Reddit thinks Sardar Udham's Vicky Kaushal, not Allu Arjun, should have won Best Actor) Shoojit Sircar has dedicated all the National Award wins of Sardar Udham to late actor Irrfan Khan.

What Shoojit said

In an interview with Mid-day, Shoojit said, “Vicky undoubtedly deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable. We started with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain. The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone of the film. Vicky couldn’t sleep for nights, and carried that disturbance throughout other parts of the movie.”

Sardar Udham's wins

At the 69th National Film Awards, Sardar Udham was named as the Best Hindi Film, and it also won awards in categories including Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing) categories.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times right after the awards were announced, Shoojit had said that all the awards that Sardar Udham have won are dedicated to Irrfan Khan. “All the awards that we have won for the film are shared by the team. We as a team, from producer Ronnie Lahiri to actor Vicky Kaushal, have decided to dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan,” he said. Earlier, Irrfan was the initial choice for the film, but the actor died in 2020, and actor Vicky Kaushal stepped in to play the part of the freedom fighter in the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor National Award for the crime drama film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo with his team celebrating the win. "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled (folded hands emoticon)" he wrote.

