National Film Awards 2023: Reddit thinks Sardar Udham's Vicky Kaushal, not Allu Arjun, should have won Best Actor

No victory for Vicky

A Reddit user wrote, “The biggest snub this year. Vicky killed it as Sardar Uddham Singh.. I won't even comment on AA winning but the least the jury could have done was to have both of them win this. But they apparently have worms for brains.”

Another user commented, “The jallianwala scene in sardar udham sends chills down your spine. To award a hyper masculine role over a freedom fighter's saga of revenge is an insult to the art of film making.”

A third user wrote on a more positive note, "I'm so happy that people here are at least acknowledging the tremendous work done by Vicky and Shoojit in making this movie"."

Vicky played the titular character of Sardar Udham Singh in the period drama directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-written by him and Ritesh Shah. The film also starred Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. The film skipped a theatrical release and premiered on Prime Video India directly in 2021.

Jai Bhim snubbed

Actor Nani wrote “Jai Bhim (broken heart emoji)” after Suriya's courtroom drama was snubbed at the National Film Awards this year. Several users on Twitter supported Nani's stance.

One wrote, “It’s a shame #JaiBhim went unnoticed at the National Film awards. Definitely deserved at least one award.” Another commented, “Jai Bhim these movie didn't include in National Film award. Do you know why because no one dares to show the truth of our Casteist society.” A third user added, “Movies like Pushpa are for entertainment. Movies likes Jai Bhim are for awards. But Pushpa got a national award, while Jai Bhim couldnt even make the nominations.”

While R Madhavan's bilingual Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film award, Kadaisi Vivasayi won the Best Tamil film honour.

