Shraddha Kapoor says she didn't sign any film after Stree 2's success despite being offered good money in wait for ‘perfect story’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about a career decision she made after the massive success of Stree 2. The actor, who is now gearing up for her next film, Eetha, recently held an Instagram Q&A session, where she shared advice about navigating careers in the best way possible. Responding to the question, she reflected on a choice that required patience and conviction.

Shraddha Kapoor on not signing any film after Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor talks about not signing any film after Stree 2. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Tuesday, a fan asked Shraddha for advice for young girls on navigating their careers. Responding to the question, the actor said, "I would share about myself. After Stree 2, I was offered a lot of films and money as well, but I had decided that until I get that perfect story, I won't sign anything. My heart said that I will have to keep that patience, and I did that."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, "Of course it gets difficult to wait for something you really want, but right now I feel proud that I took the decision to wait. So I would say listen to that voice in your heart; sometimes it becomes difficult, but it's totally worth it." About Stree 2's success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "Of course it gets difficult to wait for something you really want, but right now I feel proud that I took the decision to wait. So I would say listen to that voice in your heart; sometimes it becomes difficult, but it's totally worth it." About Stree 2's success {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Stree 2 emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, taking the success of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe to new heights. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The film registered a massive opening, collecting around ₹55 crore on its first day, including paid previews, and maintained a strong run in the following weeks. It crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within days of its release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from the cast's performances, the film also received praise for its storyline and comedy. Akshay Kumar's surprise cameo became another major talking point. The film went on to collect ₹857 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing horror-comedy film in Indian cinema.

About Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film

Shraddha is now awaiting the release of Eetha. Directed by Laxman Utekar, who has also co-produced it with Dinesh Vijan and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film stars Shraddha in the titular role of Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi.

The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha. Talking about playing the titular character, Shraddha said, "It’s a story about a woman whose art, courage and individuality make her unforgettable. The more Laxman sir told me about the character, the more I felt connected to her world. Playing this role has been an incredibly exciting experience, and I am thrilled for audiences to discover her journey on the big screen. This is also my grand reunion with Maddock Films after we made magic with Stree and Stree 2, which is thrilling to say the least. The entire team has put in so much hard work, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the world of Eetha.”