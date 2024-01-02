Siddharth Anand recalls Boycott Bollywood trend, how Pathaan became blockbuster: Hindi films were written off

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand took a trip down memory lane and recalled how his film Pathaan created magic at the box office despite facing the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Siddharth said how he felt numb as the movie hit the theatres. He added that despite facing the challenges, the film 'became an all time blockbuster in 2023'. Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan dances to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Jhoome Jo Pathaan at Umang 2023) Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Pathaan.

Siddharth on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

Taking to X, Sidharth wrote, "As the new year draws to a close, I take a moment and look back. The year 2023 that changed everything for me. It started with a lot of nervousness and anxiety. Pathaan, my film was releasing amidst a sea of forces against it. Something very weird called Boycott Bollywood was the phrase of the season. Hindi films were written off by naysayers. And then the day came. 25th January. I remember waking up at 7am. After going to bed at 3:30am post the cast & crew screening."

Siddharth on Pathaan

He also wrote, “Woke up feeling numb. The 1st show had just started. Mamta & me decided to go to our friend Jayu’s place and wait for the public reviews. As we sat on his terrace the reviews started to pour in. Unanimously it was declared a blockbuster. I couldn’t sit anymore.”

“Decided to visit a theatre and see the reactions. Got to the theatre but for the first time didn’t see the entire film with the audience. I saw the first 30 mins and I could gauge the pulse of the audience. It was something else. And then the videos started pouring in. Of people dancing in theatres to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. History was created. Pathaan became an all time blockbusters in 2023,” he added.

Siddharth talks about Fighter

Siddharth is now gearing up for the release of his film Fighter. Talking about it, he added, "Something else also happened in 2023. Mamta & me started our film company MARFLIX with #Fighter. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It’s more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one."

He also added, "2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here’s hoping that you guys give the same love to Fighter that you showered on Pathaan. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January. #FighterOn25thJan." Fighter will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024."

