Siddharth Anand says 'boobles' line in Pathaan was improvised by Shah Rukh Khan, fan says 'Deepika's reaction was real'

After the release of Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand is opening up about how the blockbuster film was made. The director shared that a funny moment in Pathaan was improvised on set by actor Shah Rukh Khan. The line was left in after Siddharth also laughed at the improvised line. (Also read: Siddharth Anand reacts to Pathaan being called 'pale imitation of Hollywood': 'That’s inevitable')

The scene in question takes place in Moscow, Russia where Shah Rukh's character Pathaan and Deepika Padukone's character Rubai aka Rubina are trying to capture the 'Raktbeej', something their common foe Jim (John Abraham) is also after. While the two agents have teamed up to work together, they formulate a plan to enter the facility to steal the Raktbeej. On the way, Pathaan and Rubina meet a Russian woman and he mistakenly uses the word 'boobles' instead of 'rubles' after getting flustered in her presence.

In an interview with Film Companion, Siddharth revealed that the line was all Shah Rukh Khan. He shared, "Shah Rukh is great at one-liners. He's very tongue in cheek, his humour. So I must say the 'boobles' line is his. He's very tongue in cheek that way, can I do this? I laughed. Now that I have laughed, let's do it."

Responding to the video shared online on Twitter, a fan guessed, "So deepika's reaction was real too." Another fan on Twitter commented, "It took me 10 minutes to digest the dialogue. Now it will take 1 day to digest this fact." Yet another fan added in a quote tweet, "KING KHAN for a reason."

The Hindustan Times review of Pathaan stated, "The film is a perfect addition to this ambitious spy universe that previously saw Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. Director Sidharth Anand, who has earlier helmed action thrillers Bang Bang and War, once again presents his characters in the most glammed-up avatars, giving you enough drool-worthy moments. From Deepika Padukone's outfits to John Abraham's chiselled muscles to Shah Rukh Khan's CGI-enhanced six-pack abs -- Pathaan has too much in store that doesn't let you complain, albeit you don't look too deep for a meaningful story or logic."

Pathaan, also starring Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, released in theatres on January 25. It also featured a cameo by Salman Khan who reprised his character of Tiger from the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON