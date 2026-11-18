Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have requested paparazzi and social media accounts to refrain from sharing videos that reveal their daughter Saraayah's face. The appeal comes after a clip of the family at an airport surfaced online and quickly spread across social media. The actors have kept their one-year-old daughter away from public attention and have now urged people to respect their privacy by avoiding the footage or blurring her face before sharing it.

Sidharth and Kiara's request to paparazzi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have requested media outlets and social media pages to respect their daughter's privacy after a video of the one-year-old surfaced online. (PTI)

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The video shows Sidharth carrying Saraayah in his arms while Kiara walks beside them. The toddler's face was briefly visible in the footage, after which Kiara was seen trying to cover her with a cloth. The clip soon made its way to several paparazzi pages and entertainment portals, following which the couple issued a request through their team.

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The couple has asked media outlets and social media users to either refrain from posting the video or ensure that their daughter's face is covered. Their statement read, “We have a humble request: we would sincerely appreciate it if you could refrain from sharing or posting the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter on your page/portal. In case you do, please ensure to cover the face with an emoticon. We request you to kindly respect the family's privacy and oblige. Thank you so much for your understanding and cooperation.”

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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expecting their second child

{{^usCountry}} Since welcoming Saraayah on July 15, 2025, Sidharth and Kiara have made a conscious effort to keep their daughter away from the public eye. While they occasionally share glimpses of their journey as parents, the couple has continued to keep her face private. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since welcoming Saraayah on July 15, 2025, Sidharth and Kiara have made a conscious effort to keep their daughter away from the public eye. While they occasionally share glimpses of their journey as parents, the couple has continued to keep her face private. {{/usCountry}}

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In October 2026, the actors announced that they were expecting their second child through a social media post. The picture featured their hands alongside Saraayah's tiny hands holding a pair of baby socks. Sharing the news, they wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” Interestingly, the baby socks were also part of their first pregnancy announcement.

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A look at Sidharth and Kiara's relationship

Sidharth and Kiara recently appeared together on the finale season of Koffee With Karan, where they opened up about their relationship and journey as parents. Kiara also grabbed attention with her red gown, which featured a silver star and highlighted her baby bump. The look reminded fans of her 2025 Met Gala appearance, where she wore a Gaurav Gupta outfit inspired by the umbilical cord. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.