Sidharth Malhotra was aware The Vvaan was being written off before its box office success, says Bollywood needs to support its own films

Sidharth Malhotra believes audiences are increasingly warming up to films that draw from Indian culture, folklore and traditions, even when there is little confidence in them before release. The actor spoke about the industry's tendency to dismiss films too early and why people need to be more supportive of each other's work during his appearance with wife Kiara Advani on the final season of Koffee With Karan. It was their first joint appearance on the show, making the episode a special one for the couple as they are set to welcome their second child next year.

Sidharth Malhotra says he heard The Vvaan wouldn't work at the box office, urges film industry to be more supportive. (SHAZID CHAUHAN)

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While the two shared some fun moments on Karan Johar's couch, the conversation also turned to Sidharth's film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The actor opened up about how the film managed to find an audience despite the initial doubts about its box office prospects, and why he believes stories rooted in Indian culture are connecting with moviegoers.

Sidharth Malhotra on The Vvaan's success

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Karan brought up The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest and pointed out that there had been considerable chatter about the film not doing well at the box office. Both Sidharth and Kiara acknowledged the skepticism around the fantasy adventure, which released in September 2026. The actor, however, believes its reception reflects a growing interest in stories that audiences can connect with culturally.

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Deep Dive What is The Vvaan about, and what folklore inspired the film? The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi, who travels with his wife to a village and encounters its age-old beliefs, including a warning against entering the forest after dark. The film draws on folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar. Why did Sidharth Malhotra say Bollywood should support The Vvaan? Sidharth said films are sometimes dismissed before audiences have had a chance to see them. He called for people in the industry to support one another and said audiences are connecting with stories rooted in Indian culture. How much did The Vvaan earn, and where can you watch it? The Vvaan collected ₹91.49 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

{{^usCountry}} "I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job," Sidharth said. “There is an India and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something to them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job," Sidharth said. “There is an India and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something to them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara agreed with her husband as Sidharth about how people within the industry are often quick to find fault rather than appreciate each other's work. He said, “Of course. Our industry has more of that and nobody has anything good thing to say. What we need as a sense of an industry where people help each other.”

The subject of criticism came up again during the rapid-fire round when Karan asked Sidharth how he looks at film critics. The actor said, “Give your opinion, but it is not always about dissing or discouraging people to go to the theatres.”

What is The Vvaan about?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest draws from the folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar. Sidharth plays Rishi, a Mumbai-based man who travels to the village of Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) for a land-related matter. This begins as a routine visit as it turns into something far more unsettling when he learns about the village's age-old beliefs, particularly the warning against entering the forest after dark. The film collected ₹91.49 crore worldwide in its run and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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About Koffee With Karan

This is Kiara and Sidharth's first joint appearance on Koffee with Karan. The ninth season of the show is its final, host Karan Johar revealed earlier this year in a promo. Koffee With Karan began in 2003 and has since been a staple, first on TV, and now on streaming. The latest season is streaming on JioHotstar.