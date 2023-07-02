Simi Garewal posts BTS video of Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist interrupting their interview: 'Aap kya karrae ho?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given many interviews over her long career but her ‘rendezvous’ with Simi Garewal remains one of her most memorable. On Saturday, Simi took a trip down memory lane to share a BTS clip from Priyanka's interview. It shows the actor's attendant interrupting them just to fix a lock of her hair. (Also read: Simi Garewal shares hilarious BTS footage of Amitabh Bachchan telling cameraperson what to do if he picks his nose) Priyanka Chopra during her interview with Simi Garewal.

The BTS video

The video shows Priyanka looking pretty in her pink dress and burgundy hair styled in curls. She is wearing long, dangling earrings and getting her hair fixed by her stylist. She tells Simi, “So difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Real, nothing, no stress. Just throw on a pair of jeans and a tee and just come.” Simi replies, “These days guys are doing a lot.” Priyanka says, “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to sit so stiff so that one curl doesn't go out of place.”

As the interview begins and Priyanka speaks about something close to her heart, her stylist enters the frame as Simi exclaims, “Excuse me, we're rolling!” Priyanka also tells him "Take chalra hai, aap kya karrae ho (We are rolling, what are you doing)?’ Priyanka looks on in shock as the attendant comes over and still fixes her hair.

Reactions to Priyanka's throwback

Simi shared the video with the caption, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra. #Throwback. She doesn't ‘sit still’ any more. She is ubiquitous. She is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is a global star - on the covers of magazines ..on screens.. and in our hearts. It is we who ‘sit still’, in awe, while applauding her phenomenal success!" Fans of the actor loved seeing her in the throwback video. “She speaks so well. I always get inspired and positive whenever I listen to her these days. Better than any motivational speakers,” wrote one. “She's looking like legit Barbie doll,” commented another. "

Priyanka was last seen in her series Citadel and in rom-com Love Again. Her next few projects are Heads of State and Hindi production Jee Le Zaraa.

