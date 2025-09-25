Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur film

Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: Missed Ajay Devgn's latest release Son of Sardaar 2 in theatres? Worry not, as the film will be available on OTT soon. On Thursday, Netflix India announced that Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's comedy film will be premiering on the platform on September 26. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says most reviews of Son of Sardaar 2 are ‘misleading’, requests fan to see Ajay Devgn-starrer and decide) Son of Sardaar 2 OTT release date: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Pehla Tu song from the film went viral on social media.

Son of Sardaar 2 on Netflix

In an Instagram post, Netflix India announced the release date of the film and wrote in the caption, “Silencer paao puttar. Sardaar ki entry hone wali hai (Sardaar is going to make his entry, so keep silence!). Watch Son of Sardaar 2, out 26 September, on Netflix.”

About Son of Sardaar 2

A sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar, the film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film follows the story of Jassi (Ajay), who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, but gets entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. Now he must save hostages and his marriage while navigating cultural chaos.

The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Pandey, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles. It faced stiff competition at the box office from the romantic drama Saiyaara, and opened to mixed reviews.

"Overall, Son of Sardaar 2 is not smart cinema, it’s not even necessary cinema, but it knows exactly what it’s doing. It throws logic out, drags a dhol band in, and somehow marches to the beat of its own madness. And you won’t hate the noise,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.