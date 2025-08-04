Mrunal Thakur says most reviews of Son of Sardaar 2 are ‘misleading’, requests fan to see Ajay Devgn-starrer and decide

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, released in theatres on 1 August. The film opened to largely mixed reviews and did not show any massive growth in collections during its first weekend. Amidst this, Mrunal interacted with several fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. When one fan said that they are not sure about watching Son of Sardaar 2 after reading the negative reviews, Mrunal said most of the reviews are ‘misleading.’ (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office report card: Which sequel fared better over the weekend?) Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn during the promotion of Son of Sardaar 2 in Mumbai.(PTI)

What Mrunal said

A fan said, “The way the reviews are on Instagram and YouTube, I don’t even feel like watching it anymore.” In response, Mrunal said, “Most of the reviews are misleading… I would appreciate if you decide how YOU LIKE IT SIR!”

About Son of Sardaar 2

A sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar, the film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film follows the story of Jassi (Ajay), who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, but gets entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. Now he must save hostages and his marriage while navigating cultural chaos.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The writing isn't dumb. Imagine tackling something like the India-Pakistan tensions on celluloid, in a year like 2025, and getting away with it! Again, it's the actors who lift the material on paper. Overall, Son of Sardaar 2 is not smart cinema, it’s not even necessary cinema, but it knows exactly what it’s doing. It throws logic out, drags a dhol band in, and somehow marches to the beat of its own madness. And you won’t hate the noise.”