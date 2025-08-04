Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office report card: Which sequel fared better over the weekend?

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama opened to mixed reviews from critics but still managed to race ahead of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, which received positive reviews. Dhadak 2 lags behind Son Of Sardaar 2 despite positive reviews.

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 first weekend collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn’s film opened to a modest collection, earning ₹7.25 crore on day 1. The collections increased by 13.79%, earning ₹8.25 crore on day 2. The film earned ₹9.25 crore on day 3, thus closing its first weekend at ₹24.75 crore.

The film fared better than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, which collected ₹3.5 crore on day one, according to Sacnilk. Despite positive reviews from critics, the film failed to translate that into box office success. It earned ₹3.75 crore on day 2 and ₹4.15 crore on day 3, ending its opening weekend at just ₹11.4 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s film is clearly beating Dhadak 2 at the box office. However, his film is still facing tough competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama Saiyaara. The film, which released on July 18, not only fared better than the two films on its first weekend ( ₹83.25 crore), but is still holding strong at the box office. Even on its 17th day, the film collected ₹8 crore, taking the total close to ₹300 crore.

About Son Of Sardaar 2

A sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar, the film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn alongside Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film follows the story of Jassi (Ajay), who travels to Scotland to reconcile with his wife, but gets entangled in a mob conflict and a chaotic Sikh wedding. Now he must save hostages and his marriage while navigating cultural chaos.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay reprising his role as Jassi, Mrunal Thakur (as Rabia/Rabiya), Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

About Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios and others, Dhadak 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2018 Dhadak. However, it is not connected to the original narrative or characters. This time, it adapts the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit law student, and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi, an upper-caste classmate, alongside Saad Bilgrami, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva and others.