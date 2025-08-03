Dhadak 2 box office collection day 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film is no Saiyaara, finally crosses 10 crore

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 3: Shazia Iqbal’s Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 released in theatres last Friday. Expectations were high from the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, and the film managed to open to mostly positive reviews. Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak. As per Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹10 crore mark. (Also read: Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office clash: Can Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri romance spoil Ajay Devgn's party?) Dhadak 2 box office collection day 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

Dhadak 2 box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhadak 2 collected ₹ 3.77 crore on its third day of release. The film had collected ₹ 3.5 crore on its opening day, and showed little growth on its second day of release, collecting ₹ 3.75 crore. The overall collection now stands at ₹ 11.02 crore.

Dhadak 2 is facing stiff competition at the box office from several releases—Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the animation film Mahavatar Narsimha, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom. Saiyaara, now in its third week of release, collected more than Dhadak 2 on Sunday, with ₹8 crore. Saiyaara has now crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India and emerged as a blockbuster.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 tells the tale of a law student who falls for his classmate, only for her family to harass him due to caste differences.

Talking about the film's sensitive message, Triptii told PTI, “It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it (‘Dhadak 2’). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything.”