Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office clash: Can Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri romance spoil Ajay Devgn's party?

August begins on a promising note for Hindi cinema at the box office. Saiyaara is still doing great numbers even as it begins its third week at the theatres, while Mahavatar Narsimha has struck gold in the Hindi version. Now, two new releases will vie for the audience's attention and eyeballs this week. Ajay Devgn returns to comedy in the goofy caper Son of Sardaar 2, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri battle the world for their love in Dhadak 2. In this battle of sequels, will there be a winner? Or will Saiyaara continue to hold on to its numero uno position? Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office: Ajay Devgn's comedy collides with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's love saga.

Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 box office

Son of Sardaar 2 is an ambitious film for Ajay, who has had a stellar time at the box office in the last few years. Raid 2 and Drishyam 2 - both sequels to his hits - were big successes. And the makers of Son of Sardaar 2 would hope the actor can continue his form. Industry insiders say the film is poised for a rather low ₹7-crore opening on Friday. If word of mouth can lift the film, it may go up to ₹8 crore or beyond, but a double-digit opening looks unlikely for the comedy. That is a rather disappointing start, considering the first Son of Sardaar had opened at ₹10.7 crore, and that too back in 2012.

Dhadak 2 is a love story with Triptii and Siddhant, two stars much fresher than Ajay. It is expected to take a smaller opening than the masala comedy. On top of that, Dhadak 2 is getting a staggered release with limited screens on Friday, which will gradually be increased given demand. Sources put Dhadak 2's opening estimates at around ₹2.50-3 crore. However, it may do better than Son of Sardaar 2 via word of mouth. Can it catch up to the Ajay Devgn-starrer by Sunday? It will be an uphill battle, but not an impossible one. Dhadak 2 is also lagging behind its predecessor. Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, had opened at ₹8.7 crore in 2018.

The Saiyaara effect

It is highly likely that for the third week in a row, Saiyaara will be the top film at the Indian box office despite new releases. The Mohit Suri film earned ₹6.50 crore on Thursday, and it's likely to see a small jump and potentially again cross ₹7 crore on Friday. That puts it level with Son of Sardaar 2 as per estimates. And since the word of mouth is still good for the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda romance, chances are it will do better over the weekend than both new releases.

About Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay with Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Sanjay Mishra. It is the final release of Mukul Dev's career, who died earlier this year. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja.

Dhadak 2, on the other hand, is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. Apart from Siddhant and Triptii, it also stars Zakir Hussain and Saurabh Sachdeva. Both films have released in theatres on August 1.