Son of Sardaar 2 advance booking open; Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur film tickets rolled out at 50% discount for day 1
The advance bookings for Vijay Kumar Arora's Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 was opened on Tuesday evening.
Vijay Kumar Arora’s Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 will be released in theatres this Friday, 1 August. The film, a sequel to the 2012 action comedy Son of Sardaar, will have tough competition from Mohit Suri’s Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara, which is having a dream run and Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. Advance bookings for Son of Sardaar 2 opened on Tuesday night, giving the audience a 50% discount on day 1.
Son of Sardaar 2 tickets at 50% discount on day 1
Son of Sardaar 2 was initially slated for release on 25 July, but the release was postponed to 1 August. Jio Studios, the film’s producers, announced that the audience can buy tickets for the film at 50% off on BookMyShow for the opening day. “Laughter 100%. Ticket price 50%! Gather your full family and come watch #SonOfSardaar2. Use code SOS2 & get 50% OFF (T&C Applied),” they wrote, making the announcement. The code will offer up to ₹200 off and is only applicable when buying two tickets.
Son of Sardaar 2 to face-off Saiyaara and War 2
Saiyaara was released in theatres on 18 July and had a strong run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the Ahaan-Aneet film opened to ₹21.50 crore net in India and ₹29.75 crore worldwide. The film has since crossed the ₹400 crore mark worldwide, impressive given that it features debutants.
Son of Sardaar 2 is a slapstick comedy that hopes to bank big on the audience looking for some lighthearted humour. But given the film’s release timing, it will also have Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 to contend with in two weeks' time after its release on 14 August. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema currently.
Ajay’s last film, Raid 2, made ₹173.05 crore net in India and ₹237 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen how Son of Sardaar 2 fares.
