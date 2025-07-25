Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Raid 2 lifetime, crosses 250 crore

Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 7: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara is unstoppable even at the global box office. Director Mohit Suri's return to the romantic genre has definitely struck a chord with audiences worldwide, attracting a significant buzz and overwhelming responses on social media. Saiyaara has now crossed the ₹250 crore mark within a week and cemented itself as a blockbuster of this year. (Also read: Anupam Kher hails Saiyaara's success, thanks fans for 'only love' to Tanvi The Great: ‘Ek ko pyaar aur paisa dono’) Saiyaara worldwide box office collection day 7: The musical romance is directed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara box office update

Saiyaara is backed by Yash Raj Films. On their official Instagram account, they shared the latest worldwide box office update of the film, which stated that Saiyaara has collected ₹256 crore. Its gross collection in India now stands at ₹212.5 crore. Saiyaara has also earned just over $5 million overseas (around ₹43 crore), taking its worldwide total to ₹256 crore.

Check out the post below:

Saiyaara has now crossed the lifetime haul of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which stands at ₹ 237 crore. Saiyaara is expected to hold steady during the second weekend, and now eyes to beat the collections of Sitaara Zameen Par ( ₹264 crores), and Housefull 5 ( ₹289 crores). It will then become the second highest grosser, right behind Chhaava ( ₹808 crores). Saiyaara is made on a budget of ₹50 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara chronicles the love story that develops between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy journalist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). She supports him to follow his dreams even as an unexpected revelation threatens to break them apart.

Saiyaara has received praise for its performances and the music. Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami have composed the music for the film. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.