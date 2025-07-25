Anupam Kher hails Saiyaara's success, thanks fans for 'only love' to Tanvi The Great: ‘Ek ko pyaar aur paisa dono’

Actor Anupam Kher, whose recent directorial Tanvi The Great released in theatres last week alongside Saiyaara, has praised both the films in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam talked about how the audience gave "love and money" to Saiyaara and only "love" to his film Tanvi The Great. Anupam praised Saiyaara lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their stardom and Tanvi The Great actor Shubhangi Dutt, for "winning hearts with her acting". Anupam Kher talked about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara as well as Shubhangi Dutt's Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher talks about fans' love for Tanvi The Great, Saiyaara success

Anupam praised Saiyaara and Tanvi the Great teams, for their respective success. In the video, Anupam said, "Last week two films were released Saiyaara and Tanvi The Great. With its magic, Saiyaara mesmerised the country. Since it's a YRF film...I'm very happy that their film got so much success. Both Mohit Suri and I are prodigies of Mahesh Bhatt, and our important films were released. Jo pyaar aapne Tanvi ko bhi diya hai, main use paisa mein shayad nahi tol sakta (You've given love to Tanvi The Great too, maybe I won't be able to weigh it in money)."

Anupam says Saiyaara doing well helps Bollywood

He said that Saiyaara, doing well at the domestic box office and minting money, is good for the Hindi film industry. "Of course, when a film becomes as successful as Saiyaara it helps the industry. It's very important for the money to come back to the industry. It makes other people courageous to make more films. But courage is also about making Tanvi The Great. Hume itna pyaar, itni duwaaye, ashirwaad, autistic logo k families ya woh log jo acchai mein believe karte hai humko mil raha hai (We are receiving love, blessings, prayers from families of autistic people and those who believe in good)."

Anupam praises Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Shubhangi

Anupam continued, "I want to start this post by congratulating the lead pair--Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who have worked for their stardom to reach such a place. I want to congratulate Shubhangi too for winning the hearts and touching lives with her acting. Ek baar phir aap sabko, dono filmon ko itna pyaar dene k liye, ek ko pyaar, aur ek ko pyaar aur paisa dono (I thank you again for giving both the films your love--love to one and love and money to another). It's beautiful."

Anupam draws inspiration from Saaransh

He also shared that when Saaransh was released in 1984, there were riots in Mumbai, and no one went to watch the film in theatres for a week. He added that, however, till now, he is known for that film. He added, "Isi tarah dono filmein apni apni khoobsoorati k liye pehchani jayegi (Similarly, both the films will be known for their beauty). Adi, Mohit, well done, but also Anupam, well done. God bless you."

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "A big congratulations to Saiyaara and to Tanvi the great: My relationship with Yashraj films is very very old, deep and like family! So I wish #AdiChopra @mohitsuri @ahaanpandayy @aneetpadda_ for this immense success! Along with I wish myself and my entire team of #TanviTheGreat and especially @shubhangidutt for winning the hearts of people."

Praising Shubhangi, he added, "Shubhangi played the role of Tanvi in her first film so brilliantly and proved that she has come to the industry for the long run. Good movie finds its place! Some love and money from both. And something with lots of love. Once again, my love and blessings to all! All hail! #LoveConquers #Appreciation #Love."

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great is directed by Anupam and stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film also stars Anupam, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker in prominent roles. The film, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.

About Saiyaara

The romantic drama marks the debut of Ahaan and Aneet Padda. Saiyaara tells the story of Krish (Ahaan) and Vaani (Aneet), a singer and a lyricist who fall in love. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa.