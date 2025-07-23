Ajay Devgn jokes about washroom struggles Deepak Dobriyal faced when dressed as lady: ‘Had to rescue…’

Actors Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. On Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel, the duo spoke of their experience while shooting the film, bringing up Deepak Dobriyal, who plays a transgender woman called Gul in the film. Ajay even joked about the washroom issues Deepak had to face while dressed as a lady. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn says newbies from non-film families are ‘misguided’ about Bollywood; expect to become stars from day one) Deepak Dobriyal plays a transgender woman in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2.

Ajay Devgn on Deepak Dobriyal’s washroom struggles

Ajay praised Deepak for playing his role well, making it clear that they do not make fun of his character's transgender identity in the film. He said, “Deepak Dobriyal has played his role very well. We have not made fun of his character; in fact, he even has an emotional arc. He stayed in character during lunch and even went out to dinner with us in Scotland like that.”

When Mrunal mentioned that Deepak had issues whenever he needed to use the washroom in character, Ajay elaborated and said, “We had issues when he needed to use the washroom and was dressed as a lady. When I was taking him to the gents’ washroom once, a woman came running out of nowhere to tell him he was going into the wrong one. She dragged him to the ladies’ washroom, and I had to rescue him, telling her he was a man.”

Ajay mentioned that Deepak looked so convincing as a woman that when he went into the men’s washroom, a man kept staring and smiling at him. Even on set, a 7-foot-tall man stared at him so much that it left him worried.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. Ajay, Mrunal, Deepak, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev and others star in it. It will be released in theatres on 1 August.