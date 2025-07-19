Son of Sardaar 2 postponed 6 days before release; internet thinks it's ‘Saiyaara ka khauf’

Ajay Devgn Films has announced a new release date for their upcoming comedy caper, Son of Sardaar 2. The film, which was scheduled for release on July 25, will now be out on August 1. The production house did not reveal the reason behind the change but fans have a few guesses. Ajay Devgn Films has rescheduled the release of Son of Sardaar 2 from July 25 to August 1, 2025. The production house did not disclose the reason, but speculation suggests it may be due to the success of the romantic drama Saiyaara, which had a strong opening.

A delayed arrival for Son of Sardaar 2

“Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025,” their post on social media declared. The film from Vijay Kumar Arora is a sequel to Son of Sardaar, which was released in 2012. It is produced by Devgn alongside Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Vindu Dara Singh.

The internet made a few guesses about the reason behind the delay, with most saying that Friday's release Saiyaara may have a role in this equation. Saiyaara, starring newcomer Ahaan Panday, has collected ₹21.25 crore at the domestic box office on day one of it's theatrical release.

“Saiyaara effect,” read a comment on ADF's post. “Saiyaara ka itna khauf ki movie he postponed kr di (Such fear of Saiyaara that you delayed the movie),” read another comment. Another said, “Saiyaara ka khof nai ----- mahavtar narshimha ka effect (It's not the fear of Saiyaara but of Mahavtar Narsimha).” A person wrote, “Good decision saiyaara toda kama legi (Saiyaara will earn a bit).”

About Son of Sardaar

Son of Sardaar was helmed by Ashwni Dhir and starred Devgn, late actor Mukul Dev, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

It revolved around Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa(Devgn), who returns to his village in Punjab after spending years in London to sell ancestral property. But things take an unexpected turn.

The film emerged as box office hit and grossed ₹161.48 crore with its worldwide collection.

How is Saiyaara performing?

Meanwhile, Saiyaara is a romantic drama, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. It also stars Aneet Padda, who has acted in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The makers said Saiyaara, which was released in 8,000 screens, is the biggest opening day release ever for a debutant-led film, career-best opening for director Suri, and the highest opening day for a love story.

"Achieved all this without the actors being opened up to public gaze and without any traditional publicity and marketing approach - so zero interviews, zero city visits, no reels, no influencer content, no visibility. Just the power of strong content marketed to the entire nation," the statement read.