‘No Ajay Devgn was harmed’: Nysa-Orry recreate Son Of Sardaar 2’s Pehla Tu Duja Tu finger dance leaving fans in splits

The impact that Son Of Sardaar 2’s song Pehla Tu Duja Tu had on the audience was much greater than the trailer itself. The reason behind this was not Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry but the unconventional choreography of the romantic track, using only fingers. This dance step soon went viral on social media and eventually emerged as a meme. Talking about the same in a promotional event of the film, Ajay shared that the internet is making fun of him but even this dance step was really tough for him. Well, his daughter Nysa Devgan has now recreated the viral dance move. Orry and Nysa doing Ajay Devgn's viral step

After most of the internet, Ajay Devgn’s darling daughter Nysa Devgan has performed the viral Pehla Tu Duja Tu finger dance step with her good friend and socialite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. Nysa and Orry put on their poker faces and after a sultry hair flip by the star kid, the two went on to break the internet. On this video, Orry shared his POV, which read, “Imagine hating on us but We are just at home doing this💅💅.” In the caption below, Orry wrote, “She dint even have to learn the dance !!” Clearly, much like her father, Nysa is a natural.

Social media cannot handle this iconic moment! In the comment section below, one netizen shared, “Bro literally pulled ‘Daughter of Sardaar’ to do this 😂,” whereas another pointed out, “Bro literally said “imma get the choti devgn to do the trend”. Always one step ahead😂🙌🏻.” A comment read, “The joy and excitement on her face while promoting her dad's movie.. wow.. 😂,” whereas another internet user shared, “No Ajay Devgan was harmed in this video.” A funny comment read, “Ajay Devgn is the most inclusive actor in the industry. Because he thinks of old people too. My mom who suffers from Arthritis can also do this step. Thank you Ajay ji ❤️.”

Kajol has already revealed that Nysa has no plans of stepping into Bollywood. But we are sure the internet would love more such funny reels from the star kid.