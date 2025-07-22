Ajay Devgn says newbies from non-film families are ‘misguided’ about Bollywood; expect to become stars from day one

Actors Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur promoted their upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 on Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel. When the conversation veered towards Ajay learning about the film industry from his father, stunt choreographer Veeru Devgan, he gave his opinion on why he believes newbies from outside film families are ‘misguided’. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during the promotion of his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Ajay Devgn on outsiders in Bollywood

Archana’s husband, actor Parmeet Singh, and sons Ayushmann and Aaryamann accompanied her for the chat with Ajay and Mrunal. When the actor was asked if he had learnt from his father Veeru, who was an action choreographer, about the film industry, he said, “Whatever I’ve learnt technically and about the industry is all because of him. The kind of dedication he had and what he taught me…the honesty towards work, all of it comes from him.”

Archana then added that she believes this is why the film industry prefers to hire people from film families, stating, “You know, this is one of the reasons that the film industry prefers people to come in from film families because they already learn professional ethics from their parents.” Ajay agreed and added, “You get to learn a lot.”

He then spoke of how those coming in from outside the film industry are ‘misguided’ about how things work. “ I am not talking about everybody because there are sensible people, but a lot of times, they come in not knowing if they want to be an actor or a star. You cannot be a star on day one; first, you need to be an actor. So, I think there’s a misunderstanding somewhere for people; they are misguided about the industry…those from outside film families. I think ultimately, it’s your hard work.”

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. It will be released in theatres on 1 August.