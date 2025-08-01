Were fans fainting and crying after watching Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, a promotional campaign? Film producer reacts

After the release of Saiyaara, many videos of fans screaming, crying, and fainting in theatres emerged on social media platforms. This raised questions about whether this was a planned promotional campaign. Now, talking to India Today, the film's producer and YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, has dismissed such narratives. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

What Saiyaara producer said about fans crying after watching film

Akshaye said that "none of those people were planted in theatres." He said, “Whether it’s the person on a drip, the one yelling at the screen, or the guy who took off his shirt and danced - these are genuine fans reacting with real emotions. It’s funny when you start receiving calls from people telling you how much they cried, and you’re actually thanking them for it."

Akshaye Widhani praises film

He also talked about the "emotional connection" between a moviegoer and the film. "You find yourself saying, ‘We’re happy you cried,’ because that’s the kind of emotional connection Mohit has managed to create after so long. This experience of going to the cinema and feeling something so deeply - I honestly can’t remember the last time it happened,” he added.

Recently, a video surfaced on Reddit showing a man with an IV drip attached to his hand, watching a show of Saiyaara. His friends filmed the video while he wiped away a tear. Another video showed him roaming around late at night on a deserted road with the IV and the Saiyaara title track playing in the background.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, whose emotional journey has left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music. Many celebrities have come forward, praising the film and the actors' performances.