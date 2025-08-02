Dhadak 2 Twitter Reviews: Netizens laud Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi; say ‘You cried at Saiyaara, now...’

With their past performances, actors Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi have proven that they are versatile performers who thrive when given the opportunity. For Triptii, it was in films such as Bulbbul (2020) and Laila Majnu (2018), whereas Siddhant left a lasting impression as MC Sher in Gully Boy (2019). So when it was announced that the two are coming together for the first time in Dhadak 2, a college romance where caste plays the villain, audiences were obviously intrigued. Well, their film arrived in theatres this Friday and has already dethroned Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. At least that’s what early reviews suggest. Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2

After watching a first day show of Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2, a netizen shared, “FACTS: #Dhadak2 will not be a bigger hit than #Saiyaara in terms of Box-office. But Dhadak 2 is a better film than Saiyaara for sure. DHADAK 2 ONE OF THE BEST WRITTEN AND PERFORMED FILM OF THE YEAR,” whereas another Twitter review read, “You cried at Saiyaara? Good. Now watch Dhadak 2 and cry for something real. This is the kind of cinema that actually says something No melodrama. No glam. Just the raw truth of caste, class, and injustice.”

Another impressed fan shared, “#Dhadak2 hits you and how!! I can't really recall any recent movie which has been this effective in shedding light on a such a sensitive subject and showcase the brutality with such honesty. Amidst the Saiyaara craze, we've literally lost a movie that deserves way lot more!!! Plus #TriptiiDimri, in a genre like this where she excels, is the cherry on top. Her outburst scene and the pre climax portion is so well executed ,and its literally a blow to all her haters who've been spewing hate for her recent script choices. She's so good as Vidhi ❤️.”

Ahaan and Aneet-starrer Saiyaara continues to rule the box office. But it looks like the Mohit Suri romance has paved the way for other Bollywood love stories amid the recent surge in action movies, with Dhadak 2 being an example. Are you planning to watch Triptii and Siddhant’s film after reading these rave reviews?